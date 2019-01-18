Share:

KARACHI - Adviser to Chief Minster Sindh on Information Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that due to bad policies of the federal government, the investors had taken out $2.75 billion from stock market while comparatively 77 percent decrease in direct foreign investment has been reported in last five months. Talking to media persons outside Sindh Assembly on Thursday, he said that these statistics were neither presented by any political party nor by the PTI opponent, but State Bank of Pakistan has endorsed their stance about the economy of country in its report the other day.

He said that PTI members were busy in making rhetoric for political scoring but at the end our economy was getting affected. Wahab was of view that our country was passing through a period when we needed foreign reserves to meet our balance of payments and to improve our trade deficit. The adviser was of the view that the country needed a competent government which could encourage foreign investors so that they could bring their investments to Pakistan. He said that opposition parties in centre believed that the government had not presented its economical and monetary policies with clarity and now the State Bank of Pakistan has endorsed their stance.

“The PTI should concentrate on the real issues of country and stop hatching conspiracies. The PTI government had made tall claims of independence of institutions but now it is using institutions for achieving political targets,” Wahab added while demanding the federal government to end political manoeuvring and interference in national institutions so that they could perform their duties with independence.

To a question regarding NAB inquiry against information department Sindh, he said that all the required documents were being provided to the bureau.