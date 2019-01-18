Share:

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) launched the Epsilon-4 launch vehicle with seven satellites from its Uchinoura Space Center on Friday, the live broadcast on the agency’s website showed.

Epsilon is the next-generation solid fuel rocket, using cutting-edge technologies for improved operation performance and reduced costs. The vehicle is equipped with an advanced board computer.

It was for the first time launched to space in 2013. The second launch took place in late 2016 while the third Epsilon launch vehicle lifted off in January 2018.

The satellites brought to space atop the launch vehicle are aimed at conducting various experiments. One of them, specifically, will perform a demonstration of a man-made meteor shower for research purposes.