ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party leader Dr Nafisa Shah Thursday alleged that the Joint Investigation Team’s report in the money-laundering case against the PPP leadership was ‘drafted’ in Bani Gala , the private residence of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Earlier, the federal cabinet lifted the travel ban on PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah but warned they could again be placed on the Exit Control List if required. However, PM’s advisor on accountability Shehzad Akbar said the PPP leaders’ names were not being withdrawn from the JIT report on the money-laundering case.

Nafisa Shah said the nation was aware that the JIT report had been drafted in Bani Gala . She said that PM Imran Khan’s “blatant use of national institutions” like the Federal Investigation Agency and the National Accountability Bureau was alarming. The JIT report along with the conduct of the PTI government exposes the reality of the federal government, she added.

Dr Shah said had there been a little truth in the claims of the JIT report , there would have been no need to hold recurrent press conferences.

“The federal government’s biased manner towards Aleema Khan’s case is a proof of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf’s double standards,” she said.

The PPP said this was not the first time that the “PPP leadership is facing challenges and it will be victorious.”