ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Thursday emphatically said that India had no role in the peace and reconciliation efforts in Afghanistan.

Speaking at a weekly news briefing here, Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Mohammed Faisal said Islamabad sticks to its stance that “India has no role in Afghanistan” while Pakistan will continue to support and facilitate Afghan peace process in good faith and as part of a shared responsibility.

“Pakistan has always maintained that the solution to the conflict in Afghanistan lies in an Afghan-led and Afghan owned peace process. In pursuance of that, we have facilitated direct talks between the US and the Taliban,” he added.

Faisal said Pakistan was convinced that an intra-Afghan dialogue will lead to bringing peace and stability in Afghanistan. “In our view, intra-Afghan dialogue is crucial for success and sustainability of peace process in Afghanistan. Pakistan will continue to support and facilitate Afghan peace process in good faith and as part of a shared responsibility,” he said.

He said US Special Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad changed his schedule for Pakistan visit due to his engagements in Kabul. “We understand that he spent yesterday, and day before, having conversations in Kabul,” he added. Faisal did not confirm the detention of Taliban leader Hafez Mohibullah.

To a question, Faisal said Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Qatar on the invitation of the Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani on January 21-22. “During the visit, the Prime Minister will call on the Amir and will hold a meeting with the Prime Minister of Qatar. Issues of mutual interest will be discussed during the visit. The Prime Minister will discuss the import of manpower by Qatar from Pakistan,” he elaborated.

About former US ambassador to Pakistan Cameron Phillip Munter’s meeting in Islamabad, Faisal said: “Cameron Munter is favourably disposed towards Pakistan.”

Faisal said Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz will be visiting Pakistan in February. “The dates of the visit are being worked out. Both sides are actively pursuing to finalise agreements for signing during the upcoming visit of the Saudi Crown Prince,” he added.

To a question that Pakistani-Americans were being asked to renounce their Pakistani citizenship for Indian visas, he said: “India is shy of engaging with us. Our Prime Minister wrote to them to have a dialogue on all issues including the Jammu and Kashmir dispute and other issues. This would have been covered under that. Unless, we begin that journey, for which Pakistan is ready and they engage with us, it is not possible to resolve even such simple issues.”

About the agreement with India on exchange of prisoners, the spokesperson said: “This was agreed. But you all know that India is not willing to engage with Pakistan. Had India replied positively to our offer for negotiations, these issues could have been resolved. We have a difficult relationship with India. There is very slow progress on these issues. Our efforts are ongoing, however, nothing concrete on this front has been achieved.”

Asked about the bill introduced by a Republican Congressman, Andy Briggs, in the US Congress, to remove Pakistan from the list of America’s non-NATO ally, Faisal said: “We have seen this draft Bill which has apparently been tabled by one congressman. Pakistan Embassy in Washington is monitoring the developments on the draft Bill which has been referred to the relevant Committee.”

To a question about Lisa Curtis, Deputy Assistant to the US President Donald Trump, he said she was in Islamabad as part of the Afghan peace and reconciliation process.

On bloodshed in Held Kashmir, he said Pakistan continued to lend strong political, diplomatic and moral support to the Kashmiris bearing the brunt of Indian atrocities.

“Even the dead find no peace in Kashmir and are being used for target practice. Our missions continue to raise this with their interlocutors, including at the UN and other international forums,” he contended.

To a question about UAE Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan’s private visit this month, Faisal said the official news release clearly stated that the official visit would begin on January 6. “The dignitary was in Pakistan before that for a private visit,” he added.

On China’s role in Afghanistan, he said the Chinese side responded to the question as far as their stance on Afghan peace and reconciliation efforts was concerned. “Peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan is a shared responsibility. Pakistan is part of the Pakistan-Afghanistan-China Trilateral process. We have many commonalities amongst us as far as the ongoing peace efforts are concerned. Afghan peace process is a sensitive matter. Our position remains consistent that an intra-Afghan dialogue is the best way forward and that a political solution to the Afghan crisis is the only way forward,” he explained.

As far as relations with Iran are concerned, Faisal said: “We have excellent relations. The Iranian Foreign Minister Jawad Zareef is the only Foreign Minister to have visited Pakistan twice in the last four months. The sanctions remain, as they have in the past. There is no impact of these sanctions on Pakistan-Iran bilateral relations.”

He said during the visit of United Nations General Assembly President Maria Fernanda Espinosa Pakistan will effectively highlight the human rights violations being perpetrated by Indian forces in Kashmir at all levels.