Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has said Karachi is the hub of economic activities and peace in the city is imperative for the development and prosperity of the country.

He was talking to the members of National Assembly belonging to Sindh province in Islamabad.

Speaker National Assembly said the government is paying serious attention to resolve the issues of water crisis, providing basic amenities and social security to the people of Karachi, Hyderabad and other cities of Sindh province.