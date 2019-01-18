Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry has urged the government to restore gas for the industrial sector to avoid loss in industrial production and GDP growth.

In a statement, LCCI President Almas Hyder and Senior Vice President Khawaja Shahzad Nasir said that gas is the primary fuel for the industry and its unavailability will stop the wheel of industrial sector that will put the employment of millions and exports at stake.

“The rise in number of unemployed would definitely give air to anti-government sentiments and this single step would throw millions of industrial workers out of jobs”, the LCCI office-bearers said and added that it is not the industry only that would be suffering massively but the government would also be an ultimate loser on many counts.

“How can the industry afford to pay the mark up when there in no gas for the industry”, they questioned.

They said that there is a global phenomenon that industry is given top priority whereas in Pakistan it comes to the least and other sectors are given priority.

They also urged the government to get replaced obsolete gas geysers and heaters with latest solar geysers and heaters to ensure gas to the industry.

They said that around 40 per cent of the industrial units in Punjab run on gas and gas suspension means no production by almost half of the industry and a loss of millions of rupees to the exchequer.

The LCCI office-bearers sought the Prime Minister’s intervention and help for a regular supply of gas to the industrial sector.

How the industry would be able to manage export orders worth millions of dollars when there is no gas? What about the thousands of daily wagers who have only one source of income? And above all, they added, how the government would convince both the local and foreign investors for investment when it is unable to manage the supply of gas to existing industrial units.

They said that the shortage of gas is not the only issue its improper distribution also remains a cause of worry. The Lahore Chamber had sent an SOS call to the federal government on continuous energy disruptions as the gas and electricity were a prerequisite for the smooth functioning during winter. They said that despite competitive quality and price, Pakistan exporters were unable to make delivery on time, they added.

They hoped that Prime Minister Imran Khan will take immediate notice of the gas suspension to the industry and will ensure its early restoration.