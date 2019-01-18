Share:

Students of Nursing College of Lahore General Hospital secured first two positions in examination of Punjab Nursing Board. Sana Arif stood first by getting 698 while Rizwana Bibi grabbed second position by securing 687 marks. Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute Prof Mohammad Tayyab has congratulated faculty and students for continuing the tradition of getting distinction in nursing exams. He urged the students to follow the footsteps these hardworking students. He directed the administration of the Nursing College to display photographs of these two students on board at least for one month so that other students could also get inspiration. Sana Arif and Rizwana Bibi attributed the success to hard work, guidance of teachers and prayers of parents. They expressed determination to fulfill all the aims and objectives for which they joined this noble field and prove themselves an asset for the institution.