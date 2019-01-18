Share:

DM LOS ANGELES - Madonna is set to go on her first world tour in three years in late 2019.

The 60-year-old singing legend is said to be planning a ''no expenses spared'' run of shows, which will feature pyrotechnics and her usual army of performers, and she will stun supporters in some ''amazing outfits''.

An industry source said: ''Madonna is really excited about performing her new music and has spared no expense with the production.

''There will be the usual army of dancers, slick lighting and even some pyrotechnics.

''She might be 60 but she works incredibly hard to keep her body in the best shape possible and plans to show it off in some amazing outfits, so fans can expect an array of dramatic costume changes.'' The 'Like a Prayer' hitmaker is planning to drop her 14th album later this year, and fans who snap up a ticket for her tour will also be treated to some of her greatest hits, as well as a collection of her new songs.

The source added to The Sun newspaper: ''Of course she'll treat revellers to a few of her classic hits too. She adores performing and loves to see her fans. ''She's hugely professional and always puts on a mind-blowing show. It's going to be the hottest ticket in town.'' Last October, Madonna confirmed she was working on her 14th studio album, her first since 2015's 'Rebel Heart'.

She said: ''I'm finishing my record, which I'm going to release next year.'' And the superstar singer admitted she just cannot stop making music. Speaking about her fashion products, which include skincare lines and perfumes, she said: ''Yep, in between rose mist spray and serums, I'm actually making music. Can't quit my day job.''