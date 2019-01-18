Share:

ATTOCK - A man has poured acid into the mouth of a woman – a mother of five for refusal of marriage proposal for her daughter in Sanjwal Cantt Attock.

A second year student Qurt Ul Ain reported to police that Zain Ul Aabdin has sent a marriage proposal to her which was rejected by her parents.

Yesterday, the accused sneaked into her house and overpowered her mother Naheed Akhter and later poured acid into her mouth. The accused managed to flee from the scene successfully.

Rescue 1122 shifted the victim to DHQ hospital from where she was shifted to DHQ Rawalpindi due to her critical condition.

District Police Officer Hassan Asad Alvi took notice of the incident and formed different teams to arrest the accused. Meanwhile, police in two different attempts arrested two drug peddlers Zabit Khan and Jan Sadiq from two different locations and recovered 5.5kg heroin and 4.8kg charas respectively from their possession. Both have been booked under the relevant act and have been sent behind the bars.