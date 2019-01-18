Share:

President Dr Arif Alvi said on Friday media, being fourth pillar of the state, was playing a crucial role in strengthening of democratic culture and values.

Addressing Pakistan Media Convention organized under the auspices of the Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors in Islamabad today, he said media is disposing its responsibility of informing, educating and entertaining the masses professionally and responsibly.

He said print media is facing multitude of challenges in current times including the one posed by social media.

Dr Arif Alvi said the younger generation is hooked more to the social media, than print publications. The President, however, said opinion makers still rely on print media for opinion making.

Emphasizing the need of developing independent media business models, the President said sustaining of media business should be based on self-reliance, rather than depending on government advertisements.

He said media freedom is a fundamental right but it should be exercised with responsibility and self-regulation, rather than censorship by authorities.