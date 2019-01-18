Share:

Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine has taken notice of two incidents of human rights violations in Phalia and Harrapa. A private TV channel had aired a news item that the police tortured a youth to death in Phalia, taken into custody on the charge of theft. The minister ordered DPO Mandi Bahauddin to probe the matter and submit a report within 48 hours. He also ordered for the arrest of the accused immediately after registration of an FIR. In another incident, the minister ordered DPO Sahiwal to take strict action against policemen involved in torture of a Christian youth, Perviaz. He ordered the DPO Sahiwal to submit a report after a transparent inquiry into the case. The minister said that protection of human rights, especially of minorities, was being ensured throughout the province.