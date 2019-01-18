Share:

A delegation of members of the National Assembly (MNAs) from tribal area (formerly known as FATA) called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at the Prime Minister Office on Thursday.

The MNAs who met the Prime Minister included Gul Dad Khan, Gul Zafar Khan, Sajid Khan, Muhammad Iqbal Afridi, Munir Khan Orakzai, Jawad Hussain, Mohsin Javed, Muhammad Jamal-ud-Din, Muhammad Ali and Abdul Shakoor.

The delegation presented their demand for increasing the representation of tribal areas in the National Assembly and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly.

They said that the number of seats from tribal areas in the National Assembly and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly should be increased to 12 and 24, respectively. They asked the government to consult all political parties to take steps in this regard.

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman, Minister for Defence Pervez Khattaq, Minister for Religious Affairs Peer Noor-ul-Haq Qadri and Special Assistant to PM Naeem-ul-Haq were also present during the meeting.