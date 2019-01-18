Share:

ISLAMABAD - National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser Thursday barred 72 suspended MNAs from entering the Assembly Hall and participating in the proceedings and attending the meetings of Standing Committees till restoration of their membership by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Speaking in the National Assembly at the very outset of the proceedings, he said that ECP has notified the suspension of the membership of 72 Members of National Assembly (MNAs) for failing to submit details of their assets and liabilities, stating that these members will remain suspended till filing details of the assets and liabilities.

Those suspended included 20 Senators, 115 members of Punjab Assembly, 52 members of Sindh Assembly, 54 members of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly and 19 members of Balochistan Assembly.

NINE RESTORED

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday restored membership of nine Parliamentarians and allowed them to function as members of Senate, National Assembly and Provincial Assemblies on submission of their statements of assets and liabilities to the Commission.

According to an official of ECP, these Parliamentarians who ceased to function on not submitting their assets details, now have filed their statements of assets and liabilities and fulfilled the legal requirement in conformance with relevant election laws.

He said that Parliamentarians who have been allowed to function included two members of Senate, five members of National Assembly, one member of Punjab Assembly and one member of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly.

The names of these Parliamentarians are Mst. Rukhhsana Zuberi and Ms Sitara Ayaz from Senate while Syed Javed Husnain, Arbab Amir Ayub, Hussain Elahi, Ahsan Iqbal Chaudhry and Muhammad Aslam Bhootani from National Assembly.

Whereas Sardar Muhammad Awais Dareshak from Punjab Assembly and Faisal Amin Khan from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly have also been allowed to function as Parliamentarians.

He said that out of total 1,174 members in the Senate, National Assembly and the four Provincial Assemblies, 848 have submitted their asset details while the remaining 323 have not fulfilled the requirement.

He added that those Parliamentarians who failed to submit their details of assets with the Commission included 18 members of Senate, 67 members of National Assembly, 114 members of Punjab Assembly, 52 members Sindh Assembly, 53 members Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly and 19 members of Balochistan Assembly.

He informed that three Provincial Assembly seats are vacant while those members who submitted their details included 86 members of Senate, 275 members of National Assembly, 257 members of Punjab Assembly, 115 members of Sindh Assembly, 70 members of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly and 45 members of Balochistan Assembly.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Commission had ceased 332 Parliamentarians to function as members of Senate, National Assembly and four Provincial Assemblies with immediate effects till their statements of assets and liabilities are submitted to the Commission.

The Election Rules, 2017 provide that every member of an Assembly and Senate would submit to the Commission on or before December 1st each year, a copy of his statement of assets and liabilities including assets and liabilities of his spouse and dependent children as on June 30 on Form B.

The election rules provide that the Commission on January 16, by an order suspend the membership of a member of a Assembly and Senate who fails to submit the statement of assets and liabilities by January 15 and such member will cease to function till he or she files the statement of assets and liabilities.