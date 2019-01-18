Share:

ISLAMABAD : National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) has planned to further enhance the performance of vocational training institutes to eliminate unemployment in the country. In this regard, the government as per its election manifesto will equip youth with technical skills, make them eligible to earn money, said an official of NAVTTC on Thursday. In an exclusive talk with APP, he said that special target programs would be initiated in collaboration with the universities aiming at to provide technical training to youth. The youths would be provided technical courses as per demand of the industry sector, he informed. The industries, he said, would be included in forming of vocational policies. He said that the technical centers would also be established in Madrassa's so that the students could be equipped with technical skills besides religious education. Special tasks would be given to Pakistani embassies across the globe with an aim to provide employment opportunities for trained Pakistani youths in foreign countries.

The official further revealed that state-of-the-art technical institutes for professional training will be established across country.

The Skills University would also be established soon in the federal capital, he added.

He said the classes in double shifts would be introduced in technical institutes.

However, the TVET licensing system would be ensured to maintain the quality, he told.

Similarly, 30 percent special quota till 2025 would be allocated for women, he concluded.