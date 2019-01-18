Share:

FAISALABAD - Pakistan and Nigeria enjoys almost same economic conditions and businessmen of the two countries must collaborate in their relevant fields to exploit the untapped potential, said the High Commissioner of Nigeria, Major General (r) Ashimiyu Adebayo Olaniyi.

Addressing the members of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) on Thursday, he said that Nigeria and Pakistan had similar economic potentials which have not been fully tapped by the two countries. He mentioned different comparisons of population, size of economies, purchasing power parity, nominal GDP etc and told that in terms of foreign external reserves the two countries have beefed up their respective sides considerably during the last few years.

He said that trade is moderately important to Nigerian economy as the value of imports and exports collectively equal to 31 percent of GDP. He further told that average applied tariff rate is 11.3 percent while the foreign as well as domestic investors are treated equally in general. He told that Pakistan has an industrial economy which includes defence products, ship building, auto mobiles, textiles, chemicals, food processing, agriculture and pharmaceuticals etc.

Quoting the statistics of United Nations Food, Agriculture Organisation, he told that Pakistan is ranked as 13th major rice producer and also stand among world top ten producers of wheat, cotton, sugarcane, mango, dates and kinnow. “On the other hand, Nigeria is blessed with oil and gas, minerals resources, agriculture products etc”, he told and urged upon the Pakistani exporters to strengthen bilateral trade relations for the benefit of people of two countries.

He also highlighted the incentives offered by Nigeria government to attract Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and told that tax holidays has been awarded while the payment of taxes is easier as tax payers could file tax return at the nearest Federal Inland Revenue Services office through electronic payment . He further told that investors are free to bring foreign currency to Nigeria through issuance of certificate of capital importation, he added. Regarding sectorial incentives, the High Commissioner said that agriculture is 100% tax free for five years while dividends derived from manufacturing companies in petrol, chemicals and LNG sub-sectors are also exempted from tax.

Continuing, the High Commissioner said that process of revamping the socio-economic life in both countries is at the same stage. He said that Infrastructural developments such as roads, energy and rails links being carried out by both countries, with an objective to attract maximum Foreign Direct Investment (FDI). He told that two weeks ago federal government of Nigeria has slashed import duty rates on modular refinery equipment and components in order to encourage investment and hoped that Pakistani investors and exporters would also avail from this opportunity. He told that Nigeria is largest producer of palm oil in Africa and Pakistani investors should invest in this specific sector to meet the domestic needs of edible oil of Pakistan. Similarly, Pakistan has professional skills to distribute gas and LNG and it could help Nigeria to provide its skills to supply gas for cooking purposes to its population. Regarding textile, he suggested that Pakistani investors should launch joint ventures particularly in value added sector which will benefit both the countries. “The tariff on textile is 20 percent which is considered as one of the lowest”, he added. He also mentioned that Nigeria is offering 10 year tax holiday to investors in mining sector.

Earlier, in his address of welcome President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry Syed Zia Alumdar Hussain said that FCCI is third largest and premier chamber of Pakistan which is serving over 7000 members for the last 44 years. He told that FCCI is representing various sectors including Textiles, Chemicals, Food Industry Cooking Oil, Confectionary, Dairy Products, Flour, Sugar & Rice, Soap & Detergents, Foundry, Agricultural Engineering, Information Technology Services, Furniture, Decorative Paints and Packaging Industry ETC.

He said that Faisalabad is contributing 45% towards the national textile exports of 13 Billion US $ per annum. He said that the relations between Pakistan and Nigeria have been expanded significantly over the last decades adding that Nigeria-Pakistan have excellent bilateral cooperation and friendship which has been rooted deeply in the hearts of our peoples regardless of daunting challenges confronting by our brotherly countries.

He said that bilateral trade between Pakistan and Nigeria was 129.87 million dollars in 2017. Pakistani exports to Nigeria were 59.24 million dollars while imports from Nigeria stood at 70.63 million dollars. Thus the balance of trade is in favour of Nigeria, he added

He said that major exports from Pakistan are Yarn, Cereals, Pharmaceutical products, Beverages, Spirits, Vehicles other than railway, machinery, mechanical appliances, Inorganic chemicals, organic compounds, articles of apparels and clothing, textile made-ups etc. while major imports from Nigeria are Mineral Fuels, Mineral Oils and products, Raw hides and skins, Aluminium and article thereof, Cotton, Lead and articles thereof, Oil seeds etc.

He said that there are vast prospects of expansion of bilateral trade including joint ventures in Textile, leather goods and information technology. He further said that Pakistan is capable of facilitating Nigerian market with better quality products at competitive rates with its textile products, surgical instruments, carpets, footwear, electrical appliances, auto-parts etc.

He mentioned the trade prospects between the two countries and said that there is a dire need to identify more tradable products to enhance mutual trade. “Likewise, sharing of expertise in oil and gas sector can also be initiated on priority”, he added

He suggested that chamber to chamber business contacts, signing of MOU between FCCI and important Chambers of Commerce in Nigeria and single country exhibitions in important cities of both the countries could also play a major role in catalyzing the bilateral trade between the two countries.

A question-answer session was held in which Mr. Kashif Zia, Jawad Asghar and Abid Masood secretary general FCCI asked different questions while former Vice President Ahmed Hassan offered vote of thanks.

Later, Syed Zia Alumdar Hussain President FCCI along with Executive Members presented FCCI shield to Nigerian High Commissioner Major General (Retired) Ashimiyu Adebayo Olaniyi while the High Commissioner also reciprocated by presenting a memento of Nigerian Embassy to Syed Zia Alumdar Hussain President FCCI. Mr. Amir Saleemi Chief Executive Officer Faisalabad Industrial Development and Management Company (FIEDMIC) also decorated High Commissioner with FCCI pin. Similarly Mr. Kashif Zia also pinned Mr. Ibrahim M. Sami Head of Nigerian Chancery.