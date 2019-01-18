Share:

JAMSHORO - Sindh Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday, said he wasn’t bothered about his name added to the Exit Control List (ECL).

Speaking to media here, Shah said no power could stop him if he was to visit abroad on an official visit.

Hitting out at Federal Minister for Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, CM Sindh said Mr. Chaudhry make statements to be active in the news.

He was of the view that Prime Minister Imran Khan could visit Sindh anytime as he was the premier of the country.

Shah said his party leaders Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Asif Ali Zardari made an alliance with the opposition on issues of public importance.

He vowed that the PPP government would give jobs in the province on merit in its tenure. The chief minister said PTI government in the Centre was busy in ‘revenge politics’ against their opponents.

‘If they indulge in such tactics, who will resolve problems of the province?,’ he asked.

The CM Sindh had given a somewhat similar statement on Jan 13 in which he said he didn’t care a fig for his name added to the ECL by the federal government on the recommendations of a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) in the fake bank accounts case.

The chief minister said the Supreme Court had ordered that nobody’s dignity should be hurt. “We have trust in courts,” he asserted.