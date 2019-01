Share:

Federal cabinet on Friday granted a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to former Chief of Army Staff General (retd) Raheel Sharif

According to sources, a report regarding the NOC has been submitted in the Supreme Court, after the federal cabinet took the decision last week.

In December, the Supreme Court had stated that the foreign employment of General (retd) Sharif would end with immediate effect if he was not granted a NOC within a month.