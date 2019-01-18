Share:

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, arrival of foreign tourists is increasing day by day due to restoration of peace and improved security situation in the province.

General Manager Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tourist Information Centres, Muhammad Ali Syed told our Peshawar correspondent that more than fifty tourists from different countries including China, Italy, and Germany visited the province with the start of New Year.

These tourists visited different historical places including Tehsil Gor Ghathri, Bala Hisar Fort, Qissa Khawani Bazaar, Sethi town, Peshawar Museum and Heritage Trail in Peshawar city.

Muhammad Ali Syed said the online facility of information about tourist sites and routes in the province is greatly helping foreign tourists in reaching their desired destinations.