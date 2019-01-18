Share:

ISLAMABAD - Opposition members have decided not to meet Chairman National Accountability Bureau Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal in the Bureau headquarters.

Earlier, former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and other lawmakers had written a letter to chairman NAB for meeting but later they decided that they would meet him in the parliament instead of the Bureau’s headquarters. NAB in a statement said that parliamentarians, including Akhtar Mengal, Ahsan Iqbal, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Shahda Akhtar Ali, Syed Naveed Qamar and Shazia Marri had written a letter to the chairman for meeting. It said: “the chairman NAB gives great respect to the parliamentarians and always ready to have a meeting with them,” the statement added.

Well-placed sources in the NAB said that the meeting was decided on January 15, 2019 between NAB and parliamentarians but at the eleventh hour the parliamentarians had conveyed to NAB that they want to meet the chairman in the parliament instead of the Bureau’s headquarters.

The sources said that parliamentarians changed the strategy regarding meeting with chairman at the Bureau headquarters after the speech of former President Asif Zardari in National Assembly. Asif Zardari said that the Chairman NAB should come to the parliament instead of the parliamentarians go to the Bureau headquarters for a meeting.