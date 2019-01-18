Share:

ISLAMABAD - The government and opposition parties in the parliament sliced a deal on distribution of standing committees chairmanship and under a worked out plan 19 out of 40 standing committees would be headed by opposition parties MPs.

It was further decided that all the Parliamentary committees would be headed by the government side.

Meanwhile, in the face of growing criticism on Prime Minister for his continuous absence from the Parliament, the PTI parliamentarians said that with the formation of the standing and parliamentary committees most probably by next week the Premier would start attending the parliament on regular basis.

After the treasury and opposition parties leaders met with Speaker National Assembly Asad Qasir, PPP central leader Khursheed Shah in a brief chat with media informed that the standoff on composition of National Assembly standing committees was resolved and hopefully these would be formed by next week.

To a question, he said that it was not decided by the PPP leadership whether Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would head some standing committee of lower house of the Parliament but he would surely be part of some important standing committees.

Insiders in the PPP informed that PPP wanted Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to head the National Assembly Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs but government would not likely to oblige.

It was informed that during the treasury and opposition parties meeting in the chair of Speaker National Assembly Asad Qasir it was decided that opposition parties would be doled out the chairmanship of standing committees on industry and production, communication, privatisation, maritime affairs, overseas Pakistanis, narcotics control, defence production, science and technology, railways, religious affairs, trade and textile, Gilgit-Baltistan, postal services, SAFRON, water resources and statistical division.

While the standing committees on foreign affairs, defence, finance and other committees would remain with the government.

It was decided that chairmanship of all the Parliamentary committees including the Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Affairs would rest with the treasury members.

The NA Standing Committee on Law and Justice was already doled out to PTI member Riaz Fatayana while Public Accounts Committee was given to Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif.

The parties have forwarded names for the committees to NA Speaker while a resolution in this regard will also be presented in the House in coming week.