Pakistan, US agree on intra-Afghan peace talks

Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan, the United States and Afghanistan Thursday intensified efforts for peace in the war-torn Afghanistan as US Special Representative for Peace and Reconciliation in Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad held a series of meetings with civil and military leaders in Islamabad while Prime Minister Imran Khan held talks with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani over the telephone.

Pakistan and the visiting US delegation agreed that ultimately the intra-Afghan dialogue would be vital to agree upon the contours of a future Afghan polity where Afghanistan becomes a stable and prosperous country and at peace with its neighbours.

The US delegation led Zalmay Khalilzad and Commander Resolute Support Mission General Austin Scott Miller met Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Bajwa at GHQ.

According to the statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), regional security environment and Afghan peace and reconciliation process discussed during the meeting.

The ISPR stated that the US delegation appreciated Pakistan’s resolve towards Afghan peace process for bringing peace and stability in the region.

On the occasion, the COAS reiterated that peace in Afghanistan is important for Pakistan and assured continued efforts for enduring peace and stability in the region, the ISPR said.

Ms Lisa Curtis, Deputy Assistant to US President and Senior Director for South and Central Asia and US Charge d’Affaires to Pakistan were also present.

Separately, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani made a telephone call to Prime Minister Khan to discuss the recent efforts for peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan when US Special Representative for Peace and Reconciliation in Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad was in Islamabad to meet Pakistani counterparts.

President Ghani expressed his gratitude for Pakistan’s sincere facilitation of these efforts, initiated by Zalmay Khalilzad, an official statement said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan assured President Ghani that Pakistan was making sincere efforts for a negotiated settlement of the conflict in Afghanistan through an inclusive peace process as part of shared responsibility, it added.

President Ghani invited PM Khan to visit Afghanistan at his earliest convenience. Prime Minister Khan reciprocated by inviting President Ghani to visit Pakistan. “Both leaders also agreed to remain engaged and create an environment for resolving all outstanding issues,” the statement said.

Zalmay Khalilzad also held delegation-level talks with the Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua here yesterday. Khalilzad discussed developments in the Afghan reconciliation process with the Pakistani side. Ambassador Khalilzad was accompanied by an interagency delegation representing Departments of Defence, State and National Security Council. Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua was assisted by senior officials from the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Defence.

Ambassador Khalilzad briefed the Pakistan side on his recent engagements in the region. He appreciated Pakistan’s efforts in facilitating direct talks between Taliban and the US in Abu Dhabi last month.

Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to facilitate Afghan reconciliation process to realise the shared goal of peace and stability in the region. “It was noted that taking the Afghan peace process forward remained a shared responsibility,” a foreign ministry statement said.

“Both sides agreed that ultimately the intra Afghan dialogue would be vital to agree upon the contours of a future Afghan polity where Afghanistan becomes a stable and prosperous country and at peace with its neighbours,” the statement added.

This is Ambassador Khalilzad’s fifth trip to the region. Ambassador Khalilzad would call on Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on January 18 (today).

Pakistan, US and Afghanistan are trying to convince the Afghan Taliban to hold talks with all the stakeholders. The Afghan Taliban are insisting on holding the dialogue only with Washington. The US-Taliban talks are now facing a deadlock over this disagreement.

This week, Zalmay Khalilzad had delayed his arrival in Pakistan and prolonged his stay in Afghanistan resulting in Pak-US talks’ delay. The US envoy was scheduled to arrive in Islamabad on January 15 but changed his schedule several times due to his engagements in Kabul.

Khalilzad had met Taliban representatives last month in Abu Dhabi and later visited Afghanistan, China and India as part of his four-nation trip which ends January 21. Senior US official Lisa Curtis was also in Islamabad and US Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs Alice Wells is expected anytime.

The Pak-US talks come as the two countries have agreed on carrot and stick policy for the Afghan Taliban to establish peace in Afghanistan. Western media reports claimed Pakistan had detained a senior member of the Afghan Taliban – a significant step after Islamabad had released some Taliban leaders recently to please the Afghan government and woo the Afghan Taliban for talks.

Reports said Hafiz Mohibullah, religious affairs minister when the Taliban ran Afghanistan before the 2001 US-led invasion, was detained in Peshawar. Pakistan did not confirm the arrest.

Before coming to Pakistan, Zalmay Khalilzad met Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, Chief Executive Officer Abdullah Abdullah, and political leaders to discuss the next steps in US efforts to support and facilitate an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process in Afghanistan.

Pakistan, US agree on intra-Afghan peace talks