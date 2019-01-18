Share:

Finance Minister Asad Umar says curtailing the current account deficit, boosting exports, facilitating private sector investment and increasing employment opportunities for people are the main focus of the present government.

He was talking to the German Ambassador Martin Kobler who called on him in Islamabad.

He said that Pakistan wishes to further strengthen the healthy economic relationship with Germany.

The Minister appreciated German Ambassador for his efforts to foster Pak-German all round cooperative partnership.

Martin Kobler apprised the Minister of his efforts to enhance Pak-German bilateral cooperation.