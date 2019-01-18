Share:

KAMALIA - An anti-drugs seminar was organised at Govt PST College, Kamalia here the other day. DSP Kamalia Nasir Nawaz and Principal Govt PST College Zulfiqar Ali Khan addressed the seminar. The speakers outlined the precautions and preventive steps necessary to keep the youth away from drugs. "We need to fight together to stop the growing use of drugs. Parents should not leave their children alone. They should keep an eye on their activities and interests. If any kind of suspicious activity arises, they should deal with it appropriately and they can also get help from school or college teachers. Parents send their children to the mercy of teachers, having full faith in them. Teachers also have the responsibility to treat them as their own. Teachers should keep a keen eye on at each of their movements. The relationship between staff of the educational institution and the parents should be further strengthened. Especially in government institutions, parents should be kept informed about the children regularly by conducting regular parent-teacher meetings. A drug addict is never affected alone rather the entire family is affected. Smoking is the initial stage of drugs, students will never go near drugs if they keep away from cigarettes." the speakers told the students.