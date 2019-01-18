Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal and Phizer Pharma inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to encompass maximum number of deserving cancer patients throughout the country, ensuring their free of charge medical treatment.

Managing Director PBM, Aon Abbas Buppi and Country Manager Phizer Pharma, Syed M. Wajeeh were among the prominent dignitaries who witnessed the signing ceremony, organized at a five star hotel here on Thursday. While addressing the participants, MD PBM called the moment a historic one for extending hopes and smiles to the poor cancer patients noting that “The impact of cancer on the entire population is devastating especially for poor, vulnerable and socially disadvantaged people who have inadequate resources to fight against this fatal disease.”

He further remarked that keeping in view the miseries of poor and deserving cancer patients, they are being provided financial assistance for their medical treatment on a preferential basis by Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal and since his joining over, one billion rupees have been disbursed only for the medical treatment of deserving patients suffering from various ailments.

Appreciating the eminence services of Phizer Pharma, MD anticipated for the extended and firm relationship in social protection field. MD PBM Aon Abbas Buppi also re-asserted the government’s resolution for the wellbeing of vulnerable populace of the country by carrying out the proactive tasks to facilitate them with the fundamental needs of life like food, clothing, education, medical care, self-reliance and socio-economic rights as envisioned by Prime Minister of Pakistan. Country Manager Phizer Pharma, Syed M. Wajeeh applauded the PBM’s initiatives for helping the ailing humanity. He also assured to maintain the strong relationship with PBM for contributing towards improving healthcare in Pakistan.