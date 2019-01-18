Share:

ISLAMABAD - Lahore High Court, Lahore Registry has issued contempt of court notices to PCB chairman Ehsan Mani and deputy election commissioner Farooq Shahzad.

Lahore High Court Justice Shahid Karim issued notices to both gentlemen; both were issued notices on the written petition filed by advocate Mubsahir Jaffar Kasuri application, as Advocate Shaigan Ijaz appeared on behalf of petitioner Mubahsir Jaffar Kasuri.

Lahore High Court issued notices on Rawalpindi Cricket Association (RCA) scrutiny and elections issue and ordered the PCB to complete the scrutiny process of RCA and appeal by December 31, 2018 but instead of obeying the court orders, the PCB formulated an illegal three-member inquiry committee with Saleem Asghar, Shafiq Papa and Daniyal as it members.

Talking to The Nation, petitioner Mubashir Jaffar Kasuri said: “Lahore High Court issued notices to PCB for taking illegal and unconstitutional steps. The court has also issued directives in writing that three-member committee recommendations won’t apply till the verdict of writ petition announced. The court has set February 5 as date of hearing.”