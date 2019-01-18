Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan has called for early establishment of a Commission of Inquiry to investigate human rights abuses in Occupied Kashmir, as recommended by the UN.

He was talking to President of the UN General Assembly Maria Fernanda Espinosa who called on him in Islamabad today.

The prime minister drew the attention of the President to the massive human rights violations in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir that have been documented in the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights report of June 2018.

Referring to blasphemous caricatures, the Prime Minister conveyed the deep anguish of the people of Pakistan on such attempts to hurt the feelings of billions of Muslims. The Prime Minister urged the President to play her role in dissuading elements that carried out such hurtful acts

The importance of building harmony and inter-religious understanding and dialogue was also underlined in the meeting.

The prime minister commended the president for her leadership and efforts aimed at empowering the disadvantaged and marginalized people, noting that these priorities were in tune with the government's people-centric agenda.

He also briefed the President on government's plans for creation of jobs for young Pakistanis, launching of a massive poverty alleviation programme, five million housing units and billion tree tsunami.

The General Assembly President expressed deep appreciation to the Prime Minister for pursuing an agenda that is anchored in the welfare of people.

She also lauded Pakistan's efforts for peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan and its exemplary hospitality of millions of Afghan refugees.