Under the directives of Prime Minister Imran khan , decision has been taken to conduct a National survey on youth in collaboration with Statistical Department and the United Nations.

This National Youth Development Index Programme will be started forthwith on name of “successful youth”

A meeting of senior officials of statistical department and UN was held here in Pakistan under PM special assistance on Youth Affairs Usman Dar.

Dar informed the officials regarding PM vision and said that PTI government has decided to conduct a survey regarding youth for the first time in the 71 year long history of Pakistan.

In the meeting decision has been taken to start National Youth Development Index programme on name of “successful youth” immediately.