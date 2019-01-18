Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a meeting in Islamabad on Friday to review progress on CPEC projects.

The meeting reviewed progress on Pak-China cooperation in the areas of Industrial development, Special Economic Zones, ML-1 project, Agriculture Development, Socio-economic Development, Infrastructure Development and Gwadar development.

The meeting decided to form a CPEC Business Advisory Council.

The Prime Minister directed Chairman Board of Investment to present comprehensive recommendations within four weeks' time on speedy development of SEZs.

He said Pak-China cooperation in industrial development and agriculture sector would help realizing country's potential in these sectors.

He stressed upon the need to further expedite progress on various projects Under CPEC.

He said early completion of CPEC related project is in Pakistan's interest as it would bring huge socio-economic opportunities to the people.

The prime minister said Pakistan can greatly benefit from Chinese experience of extricating its people from poverty traps.