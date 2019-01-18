Share:

HAFIZABAD/SHEIKHUPURA - The police have busted four gangs of dacoits, bike lifters, and burglars involved in 16 cases and have arrested 19 of their members including the ring leaders.

The police also claimed to have recovered 19 stolen motorbikes, cell phones, unlicensed firearms and household articles worth Rs396,000.

Addressing a press conference, DPO Sajid Kiani said that the police have also resolved the mystery of murderer of a watchman of Mohalla Sharifpur and arrested the accused.

He said that due to increasing incident of street crimes and bike snatching, he has deputed DSP Sadar Circle Muhammad Khalid, SDPO Pindi Bhattian Anjam-us-Saqib and SHO City Ijaz Ahmad to nab notorious dacoits and bike snatchers who have let lose reign of terror in the area.

The police team raided different places and succeeded in arresting 19 members of Sunny, Kaloo Faqir, Badshah and Sajoo gangs and have arrested Ali Haider, Shahzaib, Asad, Abdul Rehman, Rehman alias Badshah, Babar Ali, Muhammad Sajid alias Sajoo and Mohsin.

The police have also recovered 19 motorcycles, household articles, cell phones worth Rs396,000. Later, the DPO retrieved the stolen articles to 27 victims and distributed cash prizes and certificates to the COPs who smashed the gangs.

In Sheikhupura, A Division police busted a notorious gang consisting of six highway robbers on Thursday.

The police spokesman Umer Sheraz Ghuman told the media that the gang led by ringleader Usman alias Mani had set up a picket up near Rehmanpura locality and looting the commuters.

The police party, on a tip-off, reached the spot and arrested four of them including the ringleader while two managed to escape. The police recovered eight motorcycles, cash and arms from their possession. Further investigation was underway.