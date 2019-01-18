Share:

SYDNEY - An Israeli student was murdered in Melbourne while speaking with her sister on the phone, police said Thursday.

The body of 21-year-old Aya Masarwe was found Wednesday morning near the campus of La Trobe University where she was on a study program, local media reported.

It was apparent the woman had been assaulted, Detective Inspector Andrew Stamper told reporters, adding that “this was a horrendous, horrific attack inflicted on a completely innocent young woman who was a visitor to our city.”

He urged the public to provide information to track down the attacker.

The victim was talking with her sister on the phone on her way home from a comedy club. Her body was found by passersby outside a tram stop.

Her death is being investigated as a criminal incident, local media reported.