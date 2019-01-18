Share:

Rawalpindi - The police organised a walk to spread awareness about narcotics titled ‘Say no to drugs’ here at Harley Street on Thursday. Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station (PS) RA Bazaar Malik Naheem led the walk which was also attended by PS RA Bazaar including Moharar Chaudhry Shakeel, the veteran politician Raja Nasir, public elected representatives of Rawalpindi and Chaklala Cantonment Boards including Raja Irfan Imtiaz, Haji Zafar Iqbal, Joint Secretary PTI North Punjab Bilal Awan, Member Peace Committee Malik Tariq Pervaiz, Traders’ elected representative Tanvir, the lawyers, members of civil society and a large numbers of students of private and government run schools. According to police spokesman Sub Inspector (SI) Imran Haider, the walk was organized following the directions of City Police Officer (CPO) Abbas Ahsan to root out the menace of drugs from educational institutions.

SHO Inspector Malik Naheem and other participants also delivered lectures in different educational institutions. Addressing the students, the speakers expressed their firm resolve and determination to eradicate drugs from society. They told the students that use of narcotics was not only injurious to its users’ health but also affects their families as well.

The police officers sought the cooperation of the family to discourage them from using drugs. SHO Malik Naheem said on directions of CPO Abbas Ahsan the police not only keeping a check on drug smuggling but also actively engaged in awareness as well as to arrest the drug dealers.

He said the poison of narcotics is destroying the youth as well as the students. He advised the administrations and other employees of the educational institutions to keep a vigil on criminal elements and drug peddlers around their schools and colleges and to inform police immediately in case of any suspicious activity.

“The main purpose of awareness campaign is to create a culture of saying ‘No to drugs’,” he said. The venues were also decorated with placards and advertisement motioning slogans against use of drugs.