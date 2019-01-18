Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Industries & Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal has said that the Punjab Small Industries Corporation (PSIC) has to play effective role for the promotion of small & medium industries in the province.

He stated this while presiding over a meeting regarding restructuring plan of PSIC here on Thursday. Comprehensive plan of restructuring PSIC was reviewed in the meeting. Consultant of Hassan Naeem & Company briefed the meeting about the restructuring plan. Secretary Industries Nadeem ur Rehman, MD PSIC and concerned officers attended the meeting. Addressing the meeting, Mian Aslam Iqbal said that the PSIC will be strengthened and made fully functional through effective reforms. He said in the light of recommendations this institute will be reorganized.

He directed that there should be strong internal audit system of PSIC. He said that corruption free and transparent new Pakistan is our destination and every possible effort will be made to achieve this target. He said the link between PSIC and industry will be strengthened.

The provincial minister also directed that there should be no overlapping between the working of Punjab Industrial Estate Development Company and PSIC. He said district and regional offices of the PSIC will also be strengthened. A proposal of registration of SMEs in PSIC also reviewed in the meeting.

Earlier, Mian Aslam Iqbal inaugurated the project of carpeting Fatehgarh Road Samanabad. While talking on the occasion, he said that after the completion of the project, the people of the area will get better facilities. He said that Punjab government is spending every penny of national exchequer honestly for the provision of basic facilities to the masses. A large number of people gathered there and thanked the provincial minister for this project.