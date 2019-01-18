Share:

MULTAN - The namaz-e-janaza (funeral prayers) of PTI's MPA from Multan Mazhar Abbas Raan was offered here in Qadirpur Raan area on Thursday. Governor Punjab Ch Muhammad Sarwar, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi, former Prime Minister Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani, provincial ministers, MNAs, MPAs and a large number of people attended the prayer.

The governor and the CM condoled the death of the senior politician with his family. They lauded his role for democracy and prayed for elevation of his ranks in Jannah.

In his condolence message, the CM said that the late MPA was a precious asset to the party who served the residents of his constituency for a long time. He added that the political services of Mazhar Abbas Raan would be remembered.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi also paid glowing tributes to late PTI MPA Malik Mazhar Abbas Raan.

Talking to media after the funeral, he said that the deceased was a humble person, and always committed to serve the needy and the poor.

He said that people loved him and that was why a huge crowd gathered to attend his funeral prayers.

He termed it the biggest gathering in Qadirpur Raan for any funeral so far.

He stated: "Mazhar's sudden death is a great loss not only to his family and people of his constituency but for all of us." He added: "The vacuum created after his death will hardly be filled." He said that Mazhar Abbas Raan always stood by the people in their moments of grief and happiness, adding that he had always avoided conflicts and led his life under a positive approach.