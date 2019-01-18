Share:

KARACHI - Public libraries being run by the KMC, DMCs and other government departments which have been neglected or need improvement would be restored.

This has been decided by the city administration in a meeting chaired by the Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani. The meeting was attended by the Municipal Commissioners of DMCs, officials of KMC and DHA, Director of Liaquat National Library, and representatives of the different organizations running libraries including Notrary Dame Institute, British Council and Alliance Francaise de Karachi.

The meeting formed the Council of Libraries with the representation of the officials and representatives of the Libraries. It was decided that the council will work out a plan for the revival and improvement of the libraries. Members of the participants made presentation to the commissioner about the current condition of the libraries run by each of the participants.

The meeting decided that the representation would be given in the Council of Libraries to the officials of the Government libraries and representatives of the private organizations. British Council and Alliance Frances would also have a part in the council to support the government owned libraries and they would be guided to make the libraries modern through better management.

It was pointed out in the meeting that most of the libraries run by DMC and KMC don’t have the direction boards at the main roads that could attract the people to visit them.

The Commissioner showed his surprise that even the Frere Hall library which is a historic library and the premises of the library is also a part of heritage.

The commissioner stressed the need to have a Central City Public Library that could meet the standard of the city library just like other cities of the world. He also wanted a public library in each town so that common people could benefit from the books and newspapers in every part of the city. He asked the Municipal Commissioners to play their role in this regard.