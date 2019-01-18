Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Police Inspector General Amjad Javed Saleemi on Thursday announced that a “comprehensive operational strategy” have been finalised to fight criminals across the province.

The police chief also claimed that best crime fighters were given fields postings to fight criminals aggressively. The IGP stated this while addressing the Regional Police Officers’ conference at the central police office on Thursday. All RPOs and DPOs attended the conference through video-link. Additional-IGs including Tariq Masood Yasin, Azhar Hameed Khokhar, Kanwar Shahrukh, Rao Sardar, Abu Bakar Khuda Bukhsh, Shahid Haneef, Rai Muhammad Tahir, Ahmed Ishaq Jahangir, Zaeem Sheikh, and DIGs including Akhtar Abbas, Sultan Ahmed Chaudhary, Sajjad Hassan Manjh, Ahsan Younus, Babar Saeed, and Zubair Dareshak were also present in the conference.

It was decided in the meeting that the RPO conference will be held every month in order to examine the crime and law and order situation in the province.

IGP Amjad Javed Saleemi ordered the police to intensify crackdown on Proclaimed Offenders, Court Absconders, auto-lifters and drug paddlers. In order to stop transportation of stolen vehicles to other provinces, special police pickets would be made functional on the provincial borders.

The establishment of Alternate Dispute Resolution Committees for resolution of public issues was also discussed in detail during the meeting. The IGP was informed by field officers they had finalized the names of nominated persons for the committees. On this occasion, the IGP directed the department that process of verification of nominated persons for these committees should be completed within one week so that these committees would become functional.

He added that with the help of these committees the petty issues of people would not only be solved but it will also cut down workload at police stations and courts.

The meeting also reviewed the implementation plan for the operational strategy in Lahore. Lahore CCPO Bashir Ahmed Nasir informed the police chief that Lahore police stations are divided into three categories. According to the crime-graph, 35 police stations fall in A-category, 25 in B-category and 24 in C-category. The CCPO further said that at least 150 special police squads were constituted to fight crimes in addition to the deployment of Police Response Units and Dolphin Squads in the metropolis.

The officers also decided that the police force would be deployed for crime fighting only while the police guards attached retired officers and unauthorized person would be withdrawn.

The conference also discussed the progress of different cases registered with the counterterrorism department. Additional-IG Muhammad Tahir informed the IGP that the CTD detected at least 5,964 social-media sites run by extremists out of which 4385 sites were blocked. He said that at least v56 people were arrested for facilitating terrorists and 35 cases were registered in this regard.

Three dacoits arrested

CIA Police Lahore have busted a dacoit gang, arrested its three members and recovered property worth lakhs of rupees from them, App reported. The arrested dacoits were identified as Kamran (ring leader of Kaku gang), Akram and Aslam, and the police recovered cash, motorcycles, mobile phones and other items from them.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to dozens of incidents of robbery, committed in different areas of the city.