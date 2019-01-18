Share:

LAHORE - Phenomenal seven-goal haul by Raja Sami Ullah steered PBG/Remounts to a thumping 13-5½ victory over Diamond Paints/Guard Group in the Battle Axe Polo Cup match played here at Fortress Stadium on Thursday.

Raja Sami was in sublime form and displayed outstanding horse and stick work. The hero of the day slammed in superb seven goals in his team’s triumph, which the remaining contribution came from Nicolas Ruiz Guinazu, Capt Mohammad Humair Ghazi and Saqib Rider, who converted three, two and one goal respectively. From the losing side, which had two and a half goal handicap, Omer Asjad Malhi thwarted two goals and Taimoor Ali Malik converted one.

PBG/Remounts started the match in great style as they fired in fabulous five goals in the first chukker. Raja Sami was more severe with mallet as he hammered an impressive hat-trick to give his side 3-0 lead. Then Capt Humair and Raja Sami struck one goal each to finish the inaugural chukker having healthy 5-0 lead.

PBG/Remounts maintained their supremacy in the second chukker as well as they added another hat-trick in their tally to enhance their lead to 8-0. Raja Sami this time thwarted two goals and Nicolas slammed in one.

Diamond Paints/Guard Group then showed some resistance and fought back well by pumping in two back-to-back goals - one each by Omer Asjad Malhi and Taimoor Ali Malik - to finish the chukker at 8-2. The only goal of the third chukker was scored by Diamond Paints/Guard Group when Omer Malhi fired in a field goal to make it 8-3.

The fourth and last chukker was fully dominated by PBG, who hammered five more goals to finish the match having 13-3 lead. Nicolas this time contributed with a brace and Saqib Rider, Capt Humair and Raja Sami struck one goal apiece. With two and a half goal handicap, the final score was 13-5½ in favour of PBG/Remounts. Mumtaz Abbas Niazi and Raja Temur Nadeem officiated the match as field umpires. Today (Friday), PBG/Remounts will vie against Polo D Sufi in the only match of the day at Fortress Stadium at 2:30 pm.