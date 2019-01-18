Share:

TUNIS - Tunisia’s Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday that Saudi Arabia agreed to offer a loan of US $ 500 million for its state budget deficit.

In a statement, Tunisian Minister of Finance Ridha Chalghoum signed the agreement with his Saudi counterpart Mohammed al-Jadaan during a meeting in Riyadh.

The two sides also discussed means to further increase the bilateral cooperation between the two countries in financial and economic sectors. The statement said Chalghoum met with Saudi Minister of Commerce and Investment Majid bin Abdullah al-Qasabi to discuss joint investment and partnership between the two Arab states as well as boosting Saudi investments in Tunisia. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman paid a several-hour visit to Tunisia as part of his foreign tour to Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Egypt. Tunisia’s Prime Minister Youssef Chahed also visited Saudi Arabia .