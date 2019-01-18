Share:

ISLAMABAD - Observing that denial of fundamental rights to the people of Gilgit-Baltistan cannot be lingered on due to Indian policy to deny plebiscite in Kashmir, the Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday ruled that the modified G-B Order shall be forthwith promulgated by the President on the advice of the federal government within a fortnight.

The top court however ruled that no amendment shall be made to the Order nor shall it be repealed or substituted, as the case may be, without placing before the Pakistan’s top court through an application by the federal government which shall be treated as a petition under Article 184(3) of the Constitution.

“Nothing in the judgment shall be construed to limit the jurisdiction conferred on this Court by the Proposed Order itself and if the Order so promulgated is repealed or substituted by an Act of Parliament the validity thereof, if challenged, shall be examined on the touchstone of the Constitution,” the top court further ruled.

The top court has also made clear that it has recommended or ordered nothing which affects the nature and status of the Kashmir issue.

“In conferring these rights Pakistan is not only discharging its obligations to the people in the territory that it controls and administers, it is also making a loud and clear statement in favour of providing all rights to all the people of Kashmir.” “As a responsible member of the comity of nations Pakistan remains aware of its obligations in such terms. As and when the promised plebiscite is organised by the parties to the dispute, it will be up to the people of all of Jammu and Kashmir, and of Gilgit-Baltistan, to make their choice,” the top court observed.

Till then, the top court further observed, it is surely incumbent upon both India as well as Pakistan to ensure that the people of this region enjoy maximum rights for areas within each country’s control.

“Therefore, till such time that the plebiscite is held, a proper arrangement must be provided for by Pakistan for the people of Gilgit-Baltistan for purposes of governance within a framework of constitutional nature, including most importantly the enjoyment of fundamental rights.”

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar authored a 29-page judgment on the case regarding constitutional status of G-B. He observed that it must be emphasised that all the measures and directions taken and given must be predicated by the caveat that these are subject to the result of the plebiscite, which is duly recognised in Article 257 of the Constitution of

In the judgment, the top court has considered what would be the status, powers and jurisdiction of the judicial, legislative and executive organs established by an instrument of the nature of the G-B Order, 2018.

“In accordance with well-established principles of law, the Gilgit-Baltistan legislature would only have such powers as are conferred upon it by the federation through the Proposed Order,” the top court ruled.

It is further ruled that the courts created by such Order shall have the power to judicially review the laws enacted by such legislature.

“Of course, the organs created by the Proposed Order (or any previous or subsequent such Order), and especially any legislative body, would be bound not merely by the Order, but also by the Constitution,” the judgment observed.

The jurisdiction of a G-B Court established by or under the Proposed Order is confined to the territory of G-B, the judgment ruled.

“Therefore, it is concluded that the intention was, and is, to give the Gilgit-Baltistan Supreme Appellate Court and the Chief Court the status of a “constitutional” court within the ambit of Gilgit-Baltistan and the Proposed Order.”

“The Gilgit-Baltistan Courts do not, and will not, sit as courts having the power of judicial review in respect of the territory of Pakistan, nor can they declare Orders made or legislation passed by the President or the Parliament as ultra vires, nor can they initiate judicial review of departments working outside of Gilgit-Baltistan.”

Instead, the top court further ruled that the Proposed Order or any previous or subsequent such Order can be challenged by the people of G-B but only before the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Considering it pertinent to answer involved questions in the case, the judgment has also examined some of the commitments made to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Regarding the disputed areas, the top court has observed that importance of people of Jammu and Kashmir is enhanced by some special provisions in the constitutions of both Pakistan and India.

“These constitutional provisions are not only a continuing reminder of those commitments but especially from Pakistan’s side most definitely and certainly reiterate its commitment to a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with International Law and the aspirations of the people of Kashmir.”

It is added that the areas like G-B’s part under Pakistan’s administrative control and Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) have progressed and remained largely at peace, while the portion of Kashmir under Indian control has been convulsed with resistance and rebellion.

“The situation at present in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) is dire.”

“In all of the seven decades since Independence even when Pakistan itself was caught in, and convulsed by, turmoil of the most tragic nature, there was always an obvious and popular acceptance of, and for, Pakistan by the people, both in AJK and GB. On the Indian side however state sanctioned violence seems to go on and on.” The top court further observed that relative to IOK, the AJK is empowered, peaceful and prosperous.

Pakistan has responsibilities in relation to two regions: AJK and GB. In 1948, UNCIP recognized the existence of local authorities (as distinct from the Government of Pakistan) for the territories.

“We are of course here concerned with GB alone. The region has not been incorporated into Pakistan as it is considered to be a part of the disputed State of Jammu and Kashmir. However, it has always remained completely under Pakistan’s administrative control.”

The top court has further said that the division of Kashmir has dragged on for more than seven decades and given continued Indian policy to deny a plebiscite, it is possible that it may persist for a considerable further period.

“Under these circumstances, it is surely a denial of fundamental rights to have the people of GB linger on in legal limbo—deprived of rights simply because they await a future event that may not practically occur within their individual lifetimes.”

The top court further observed that Pakistan does have the ability to itself empower the people of G-B with all those fundamental rights without the involvement of India or the international community, and without prejudice to the right of self-determination through a plebiscite of all the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

These rights for G-B residents would include the right to representation as well as all other rights enjoyed by the citizens of Pakistan.

It may be mentioned clearly, and without any ambiguity, that the most fundamental and basic right, the right of self-determination is for all the people of Jammu and Kashmir, and it remains a matter of satisfaction that their right to choose through a plebiscite remains a solemn commitment.