PR ISLAMABAD - Scores of families turned up at Roots Millennium Schools-RMS’ Parent Teacher Meetings in the twin cities and at all campuses nationwide which were based on the theme ‘Stories come alive’. The theme encircled the learning through impersonating characters, reliving experiences and drawing lessons learnt from the stories being depicted. It was an occasion which allowed that parental community to witness the efforts towards the holistic development of Millennials with focus upon developing social skills such as citizenship, honesty, respect for others, kindness, cooperation, generosity, courtesy and respect for home, school and community.

PTM is a three- way relationship between parent, child and the teacher to work together positively in order to bring out the child`s maximum potential. Both kids and teens do better in school when parents are involved in their academic lives. Attending parent teacher conferences is a way to be involved and help the child succeed. Roots Millennium Schools strongly believes that connecting home and school is the best key to a student’s success in the classroom. Teachers and parents can use these moments to establish a rapport and a partnership to develop a common goal that focuses on helping children have the best possible school experience.

PTM is a great opportunity for educators and parents to share ideas and strategies that honour their shared responsibility in educating a child. Such conferences focus on academic learning, child`s behavioural and social development and individualized education plans. In the words of a happy millennial parent, “PTM plays a significant role in a student’s development and academic success by maintaining an open dialogue and comparing notes on the student’s achievements, personality or behaviour.”

Excellent parental turnout was seen in all Roots Millennium Schools’ Islamabad and campuses nationwide. Most of them were satisfied with the quality of educational standard provided by RMS, and were appreciative of the efforts of the faculty. ‘Millennium tradition and legacy is all about inclusion, opportunity and equity. Learners draw confidence in a conducive environment of their school and PTMs become a platform where parents witness their child’s academic progress as well as development of their personality traits. It is an ideal time to discuss individual child’s growth academically, his interests, areas of improvement and exchange of suggestions for his wellbeing between the parent/guardian and the teaching faculty, which is critical to moulding a child’s personality, academic standing and happy experience at school.