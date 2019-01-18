Share:

HYDERABAD - The senior journalist and reporter of Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) Farhat Shaikh passed away here on Thursday at a local hospital. She was 56.

Shaikh, who suffered from chronic lungs ailment, remained admitted in the hospital for almost three weeks. Her health deteriorated by the day during her hospitalization. She remained associated with the APP for 24 years. During the course of her service, she mostly remained posted in Hyderabad but she also spent a stint in Karachi. The local political leaders and representatives of the civil society, lawyers and the business community have expressed condolence over her death. Shaikh will be laid to rest in a graveyard in Hyderabad.