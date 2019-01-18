Share:

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on Friday again demanded the formation of a parliamentary committee to probe Mohmand Dam contract award.

While speaking on the floor of the National Assembly, President Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Shehbaz Sharif said, "We do not have any personal problem with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s adviser Abdul Razak Dawood. The speaker should give a ruling on the issue of awarding the contract for the construction of Mohmand Dam ."

"A Rs309 billion project is being awarded on a single bid. As per PEPRA rules, if there is only one bidder then the bid should be done again or should be checked with the market if the offer is appropriate. Thus, I demand that a parliamentary committee is immediately formed over this matter," the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader added.

The opposition leader continued, "Nation’s and borrowed money is being spent blindfoldedly. The nation has a right to know where their money is being spent, we saved billions in projects."

Shehbez further demanded that a report be prepared on the matter and presented in the House.

The joint venture of Descon owned by Adviser to PM on Commerce, Textile, Industry and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood and Chinese company, China Gezhouba, won the bid for the construction of the Rs309 billion Mohmand Dam .

Earlier this month, Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) chairman confirmed that the joint venture of Descon and China Gezhouba had won the bid for the construction of the dam.