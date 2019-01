Share:

TOBA TEK SINGH:-Dacoits shot injured a shopkeeper for resistance at Gojra on Wednesday night. Police said that 55-year-old Khalid was at his grocery shop in Balwantpura, Gojra when two dacoits came to his shop and attempted to loot valuables at gunpoint. But Khalid offered resistance at which the dacoits opened fire on him. He sustained injuries; the dacoits fled away. He was admitted to Gojra THQ Hospital in critical condition.–Staff Reporter