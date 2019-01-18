Share:

ISLAMABAD : South Korean Ambassador to Pakistan Kwak Sung-Kyu Thursday said his country would import more workforce from Pakistan in the coming days. He extended this assurance during a meeting with Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Zulfikar Bukhari here, said a press release issued here. Both the dignitaries discussed matters of mutual interest wherein South Korean side agreed to increase workers quota for Pakistan. During the meeting, the SAPM informed the ambassador that the country had exported only 700 workers to South Korea last year and expressed his government’s desire to enhance the numbers. Meanwhile, South Korea had also showed keen interest to invest in Pakistan Railways to further improve its capacity. The Ambassador also showed confidence in the tourism industry of Pakistan and said that tourism was among one of the sectors, which possessed huge potential.

He said there are several cultural heritage sites in Pakistan, which could help attract tourists from his country. The Ambassador said some cultural sites in Pakistan also had religious attractions for South Korean tourists.

Zulfikar Bukhari assured the Ambassador that Prime Minister’s Tourism Task-force was working to retain confidence of the tourists so that international tourism in Pakistan could be flourished. Zulfikar Bukhari said that the law and order situation had improved in Pakistan and the road network was being improved to provide an easy access to tourists attractions in northern areas of Pakistan.