HYDERABAD - A student of Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences, Jamshoro, allegedly committed suicide in the varsity's hostel on Thursday.

According to LUMHS spokesman Dr. Saroop Bhatia, the deceased Muhammad Atif Arain was found lying in his bed with a pistol in his hand and a gunshot to his head.

"His roommate informed the administration that the room of Arain was locked from inside and that he was not opening it even after repeated knocking," the spokesman said quoting the roommate Muhammad Rafay. The body was later shifted to Liaquat University Hospital by the parents for postmortem. The cause of the suicide was still not known.

The spokesman told that the deceased was a 3rd year MBBS student who hailed from Badin district. He was allotted room number 61 in Ibn-e-Seena hostel, he added. The spokesman said he was unaware that any of the hostel's staff or other inmates had informed to the authorities about having heard the sound of a gunshot. He said besides the police the LUMHS would also conduct internal inquiry of the death.

The police said the investigation had been started and the family would decide about registration of the FIR.

It is the second suicide of a student in the education city Jamshoro in as many years. In January, 2016, a student of Sindh University was found hanged from the ceiling fan of her hostel room.