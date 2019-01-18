Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court on Thursday directed to hand over administrative control of the Sheikh Zayed Hospital Lahore to the federal government from the Punjab government.

A five-member Bench, headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, observed that the management of the Sheikh Zayed Hospital was transferred to the Punjab government without due legal process. The court ruled that the 18th Amendment’s interpretation in this regard was wrong as the Centre reserves the right to build and run hospitals in provinces.

The verdict stated that “ownership of three hospitals and the National Museum of Pakistan in Karachi was also handed over to the Sindh government “illegally” and ordered that the management of all four hospitals as well as the museum be transferred to the Centre within 90 days.

The judgment, however, said that the provincial governments can request the court for an extension if the process of ownership’s transfer is not completed in 90 days. It may be added that a dissenting note was written by Justice Maqbool Baqir.