KARACHI - Prominent surgeons have expressed the hope that the establishment of increased number of specialist robotic centres in the country will play an important role in bringing the cost effectiveness factor of this expensive surgery.

The surgeons were taking part in a panel discussion on the opening day of the three-day during the 6th MIS Conference multidisciplinary robotic workshop which began at SIUT on Thursday.

Prof Adib Rizvi, Director SIUT, opened the proceedings of the workshop. The workshop is the first of its kind in the country which is exclusively discussing the impact, benefits and future of robotic procedures in the field of surgery. The three important fields of medical sciences including urology, general surgery and gynecology have been selected for discussion. Prominent experts from within the country and abroad are taking part in this workshop which has worked out live robotic surgeries from operation theaters, discussion on the state of the art technology, followed by panel discussions and case presentations.

In the panel discussion of the opening session Prof Shamim Khan from the King’s College London highlighted out the aims and objectives of the workshop while Dr. Amjad Siraj Memon, Dr Fouzia Parveen from Civil Hospital and Dr Altaf Hashmi of SIUT introduced the three specialties which they represented.

The surgeons were of the view that “robotic surgery” like any other cutting edge technology may be an expensive endeavor but assessing the question they pointed out that one has to strike a balance. They also underscored the need of patient’s acceptance as a paramount factor in the application of robotic surgery. They said there are few main areas which includes length of stay in hospital and post-surgical complications rates which need to be accounted. They however said robotic surgery stands very high on all the parameters keeping in view the benefits to the patient. In the afternoon session, Dr Sajida Qureshi, a surgeon from Civil Hospital, dealt with the topic of prevailing situation of robotic surgery in Pakistan while Dr. Amjad Pervez Cheema from Britain gave an update on robotic general surgery. The workshop will continue on Friday and Saturday.