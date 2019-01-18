Share:

ISLAMABAD - The system interruption of NTDC supply, during 2016-17, witnessed 135 percent increase, while frequency of interruption increased by 84.2 percent as compared to preceding year.

NTDC annual performance report 2016-17, released by NPERA here Thursday, said that the system interruption witnessed around 1.08 hours (1 hour & 4.8 minutes) which shows an increase of 135pc as compared to preceding year’s 0.46 hours (27.6 minutes).

System duration of interruption is a reliability indicator that measures the average outage duration that an interconnection point observes in a year. The interruption was witnessed around 1.08 hours which shows an increase of 135% as compared to preceding year’s 0.46 hours.

Regarding system frequency of interruption it has been observed that average number of outages per circuit for NTDC is 0.35, showing an increase of 84.2% over the previous year i.e. 0.19 per circuit. System frequency of interruption is a reliability parameter that measures the average number of outages per circuit in a year.

On the issue of loss of supply incidents, NEPRA noted that NTDC reported 165 incidents of loss of supply during the year 2016-17 which translates into total duration of 515 hours. The financial impact per incident as calculated by NTDC is Rs 2.5 million or Rs 412.5 million.

Regarding voltage variations violating prescribed limits it was observed that during year 2016-17, number of voltage violations for NTDC remained 104,924 and indicates a 16.5% reduction as compared to 125,233 violations in preceding year

On the issue of highest and lowest voltage recorded under normal system condition it was noted by NEPRA that the highest voltage recorded due to voltage variations at 500 kV voltage class was 564 kV for time duration of 60 minutes, recorded at D. G. Khan. The voltage of 564 kV shows approximately 7.4% variation with respect to allowed limit.

Similarly, at 220 kV level, it has been observed that highest voltage was 256 kV recorded at Bannu for time duration of 60 minutes. Voltage of 256 kV indicates approximately 10.8% variation with respect to allowed limit. On the lower side, the voltage remained as low as 171 kV which is quite alarming.

In order to diagnose the root cause of low voltage, monitoring activities are being initiated by NEPRA on periodic basis to avoid any undesirable condition on the system and ensure continuity and stability of supply to the electricity consumers of Pakistan. Frequency variations violating prescribed limits: NEPRA has prescribed limits for frequency variations under PSTR. During the reported period, NTDC system frequency varied from 49.32 Hertz to 50.72 Hertz and has violated the prescribed limits 35 times, however, it has shown improvement in comparison to the preceding year.