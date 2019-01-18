Share:

LAHORE - International petrochemicals, Nestle and Descon emerged winners in the Pepsi Presents Jotun T20 Cricket Gala 2019. In the first match of the day, International Petrochemicals beat Zameen.com by 3 wickets. Batting first, Zameen.com scored 137/10 with Muhammad Arslan scoring 36 and Malik Tanveer 30. Umer Farooq clinched 6/15. In reply, International Petrochemicals chased the target losing 7 wickets. Arslan Nasserullah slammed 40. Umer Farooq was named man of the match. In the second match, Nestle defeated UBL by 21 runs. Batting first, Nestle hit up 126/7. Hamid Hayat scored 48 and Zain ul Aabdin 36. Zeeshan claimed 3/30. In reply, Ubl could score 105/8 in allotted overs. Muhammad Aakmal made 28. Ghulam Murtaza bagged 3/25 and Muhammad Asif 2/15. Hamid Hayat emerged as player of the match. In the third match of the day, Descon outsmarted Finca Bank by 7 wickets. Finca Bank, batting first, posted 142/8 with Usman Haider hitting 51 and Rashid Khan 44. Awais Mughal captured 4/12. Descon, in reply, chased the target for the loss of 3 wickets. Abdul lqbal struck 57. Ahmed Zubair bagged 2/28. Awais Mughal was declared man of the match. Earlier, Finca Bank, Nestle, Ibex Digital and UBL Funds notched up victories in the event. In the first match, 3D Modeling defeated Finca Bank by 26 runs. Nestle thrashed Abacus by 9 wickets in the second match, Ibex Digital outsmarted International Petrochemicals by 7 wickets in the third match of the day, UBL Funds outlasted Zameen.com by 6 wickets in the fourth match of the day.