Share:

LAHORE - A bus driver and a salesman were among three people who were murdered in different parts of the provincial metropolis, police said on Thursday. The bodies were shifted to the morgue for autopsy.

According to police sources, a driver was killed when an unidentified motorcyclist opened fire on the bus of factory workers in Kahna police precincts. The deceased was identified by police as Munir Barkat, a resident of Kasur.

An eyewitness told the police that a motorcyclist opened fire on the driver as the lorry arrived at the bus stop (No 5) to lift factory workers. As a result, the bus driver died on the spot. The motorcyclist managed to escape from the scene. The police registered a murder case against unidentified killer launched the investigation with no arrest made yet.

In another, a 17-year-old factory worker was stabbed to death by his opponents as they clashed in Nawan Kot police vicinity. The deceased was identified as Suleman, a resident of Dholanwal.

Father of the deceased told the police that his son Suleman was coming back home from his workplace when Shafique and Shakeel stopped him near a bus stand in Nawan Kot. They repeatedly stabbed Suleman and then fled away. Suleman sustained multiple injuries and was rushed to a hospital where he expired.

The police registered a murder case against the alleged killers on the complaint of father of the deceased. An official said that the police raided the house of the alleged killers but it was locked from outside. He said the police were conducting raids to arrest the killers.

Meanwhile, police discovered the sack-packed body of a 27-year-old man from a park near Suggian Bridge on early Thursday. Locals spotted the body packed in a sack during morning walk in the park. The police shifted the body, not identified yet, to the morgue for autopsy.

A police official said the deceased was stabbed to death by unknown killers. The Lower Mall police launched investigation to solve the blind murder after registering a murder case against unidentified killers.