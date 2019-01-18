Share:

At least three women were killed in road accidents in different parts of the city, rescue workers said Thursday. A 45-year-old woman was waiting for bus near Bahria Town (Gate No 2) when a speedy motorcycle hit her from the rear side. As a result, the woman died on the spot. The motorcyclist also sustained injuries and was rushed to hospital in critical condition. The police were yet to ascertain the identity of the deceased. Police have registered a case and started investigation. In another incident, Hanifan Bibi, 50, was trying to cross a road when a speedy vehicle ran over her on Ferozpur Road in the limits of Naseerabad police. The victim expired instantly. The driver along with the vehicle managed to escape from the scene. The police were investigating the accident. Also, an unidentified woman was killed in a road accident in the Masti Gate police vicinity. Rescue workers shifted the body to a hospital and the police say were investigating the incident after registering a case.